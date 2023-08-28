Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (10-4) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 116 times this season and won 76, or 65.5%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (746) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule