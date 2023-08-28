Austin Riley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .275 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 42 times (32.6%).
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (28 of 129), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (16.3%).
- He has scored at least once 66 times this year (51.2%), including 22 games with multiple runs (17.1%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.301
|AVG
|.249
|.361
|OBP
|.310
|.547
|SLG
|.459
|32
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|40
|70/24
|K/BB
|66/22
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.54).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-9) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rockies in his 27th start of the season. He has a 5.48 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7).
