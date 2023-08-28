Austin Riley -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .275 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 42 times (32.6%).

He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (28 of 129), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (16.3%).

He has scored at least once 66 times this year (51.2%), including 22 games with multiple runs (17.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .301 AVG .249 .361 OBP .310 .547 SLG .459 32 XBH 24 15 HR 15 40 RBI 40 70/24 K/BB 66/22 2 SB 1

