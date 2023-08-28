Andrew Knizner vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Knizner has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (38.9%), including six games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.294
|AVG
|.227
|.341
|OBP
|.269
|.494
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|19/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 27th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 184 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
