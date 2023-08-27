Travis d'Arnaud vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (14.8%).
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.209
|AVG
|.272
|.289
|OBP
|.314
|.430
|SLG
|.439
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Beck takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- Over his 28 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .235 against him. He has a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
