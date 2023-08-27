Taylor Motter vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Taylor Motter (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .186 with three doubles and five walks.
- This season, Motter has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (11.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.205
|AVG
|.161
|.244
|OBP
|.235
|.256
|SLG
|.194
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.49), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
