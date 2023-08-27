Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 43.0% of them.
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.3%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has driven home a run in 49 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 81 games this year (63.3%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.336
|AVG
|.330
|.431
|OBP
|.401
|.577
|SLG
|.556
|32
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/26
|29
|SB
|30
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Beck will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 games.
