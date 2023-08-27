Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 66th in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 67 of 106 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.289
|AVG
|.261
|.352
|OBP
|.311
|.454
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|20
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- In 28 games this season, he has compiled a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
