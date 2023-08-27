The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 58.1% of his 105 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (38.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .292 AVG .189 .376 OBP .277 .585 SLG .389 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 68/22 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings