Nolan Arenado -- batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 135 hits, batting .283 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 87 of 123 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 37 times (30.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 24 games this season (19.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this year (50 of 123), with two or more RBI 23 times (18.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • In 41.5% of his games this year (51 of 123), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 60
.303 AVG .263
.352 OBP .310
.515 SLG .496
26 XBH 26
12 HR 14
41 RBI 46
46/19 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Nola (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 160 1/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.49), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
