Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of 1.061 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks while batting .266.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .588 with four homers.

In 68.8% of his 112 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (22.3%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 40 games this year (35.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (42.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .294 AVG .234 .370 OBP .305 .607 SLG .427 30 XBH 17 18 HR 10 38 RBI 30 51/26 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

