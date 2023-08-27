The Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) aim to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74) on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, beginning at 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (11-8, 4.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Drew Rom (0-1, 14.73 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

The Cardinals will look to Rom (0-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In one appearances this season, he has a 14.73 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .400 against him.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (11-8) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 26 games this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.49), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).

