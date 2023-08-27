The Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) will lean on Kyle Schwarber when they host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, August 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (11-8, 4.49 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 50, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Phillies have an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those games.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+185) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

