Sunday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) against the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on August 27.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (11-8) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-1).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those games.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (589 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule