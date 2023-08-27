Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Braves and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Braves games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Atlanta is 5-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 128 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 10-10-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 40-22 28-16 56-28 68-36 16-8

