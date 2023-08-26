Willson Contreras vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 63 of 106 games this year (59.4%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.5%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.1%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.4%).
- In 33.0% of his games this year (35 of 106), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.258
|AVG
|.257
|.345
|OBP
|.362
|.407
|SLG
|.455
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|51/24
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.099 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.