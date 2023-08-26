AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It's time for the 2023 college football season to kick off with Week 0, and this week's schedule includes one game that features teams from the AAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.
AAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
