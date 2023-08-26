The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Vanderbilt covered five times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Commodores did not cover the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Hawaii went 9-4-0 ATS last year.

The Rainbow Warriors covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

