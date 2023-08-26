Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-16.5)
|55.5
|-1000
|+625
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-17.5)
|55.5
|-950
|+625
|PointsBet
|Vanderbilt (-17.5)
|55.5
|-1111
|+645
|Tipico
|Vanderbilt (-17)
|-
|-
|-
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt covered five times in 12 games with a spread last season.
- The Commodores did not cover the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
- Hawaii went 9-4-0 ATS last year.
- The Rainbow Warriors covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
