The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) meet at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Vanderbilt owned the 89th-ranked scoring offense last year (24.6 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst with 36 points allowed per game. Hawaii owned the 104th-ranked offense last year (342.8 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 438.2 yards allowed per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Key Statistics (2022)

Vanderbilt Hawaii 347.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (90th) 461.3 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.2 (119th) 159.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.2 (87th) 187.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.5 (99th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year AJ Swann put up 1,274 passing yards (106.2 per game), a 58.1% completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Last season, Re'Mahn Davis rushed for 1,042 yards on 232 carries (86.8 yards per game) and scored five times.

Michael Wright ran for 517 yards on 71 carries (43.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Will Sheppard hauled in 60 catches for 776 yards (64.7 per game) while being targeted 123 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan amassed 453 yards on 44 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 62 times, and averaged 37.8 receiving yards per game.

Quincy Skinner Jr. grabbed 17 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 19.8 yards per game last season.

Hawaii Stats Leaders (2022)

Brayden Schager threw for an average of 180.6 passing yards per outing and tossed 13 touchdowns last season.

Dedrick Parson averaged 63.8 rushing yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Tylan Hines rushed for 634 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Zion Bowens averaged 38 yards on 2.7 receptions per game and racked up four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Walthall averaged 25.6 receiving yards on 4.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Caleb Phillips hauled in 31 passes on his way to 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

