Our computer model predicts the Vanderbilt Commodores will take down the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at FirstBank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vanderbilt (-17.5) Over (56) Vanderbilt 39 Hawaii 18

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2022)

The Commodores have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this game.

The Commodores put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Vanderbilt failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 17.5-point favorites last season.

A total of six of Commodores games last season went over the point total.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Vanderbilt games last season are equal at 56.

Hawaii Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Rainbow Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 13.8%.

The Rainbow Warriors compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Hawaii won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 17.5 points or greater last year.

In Rainbow Warriors games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total points scored in Hawaii games last year (56) is 0.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Commodores vs. Rainbow Warriors 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vanderbilt 24.6 36 25.5 41 23.7 31 Hawaii 19.8 34.7 23.9 33.6 15 36

