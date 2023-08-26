The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) will clash at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii?

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Vanderbilt 39, Hawaii 18
  • Vanderbilt was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.
  • The Commodores played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Hawaii was an underdog 11 times last season and won twice.
  • The Rainbow Warriors did not win as an underdog of +625 or more on the moneyline last season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Commodores a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (-17.5)
  • Against the spread, Vanderbilt went 5-7-0 last season.
  • The Commodores had no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater last season.
  • Hawaii had nine wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
  • The Rainbow Warriors won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 17.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (55.5)
  • Vanderbilt played eight games with over 55.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Vanderbilt played in seven games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 55.5 points.
  • Vanderbilt and Hawaii combined to average 11.1 less points per game a season ago than the total of 55.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56 57.8 54.2
Implied Total AVG 36.7 36 37.3
ATS Record 5-7-0 1-5-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-4 2-3

Hawaii

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.5 57.3 55.7
Implied Total AVG 36.2 34 38.8
ATS Record 9-4-0 5-2-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-4 0-5

