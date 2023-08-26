Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game – Saturday, August 26
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) will clash at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii?
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 39, Hawaii 18
- Vanderbilt was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.
- The Commodores played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Hawaii was an underdog 11 times last season and won twice.
- The Rainbow Warriors did not win as an underdog of +625 or more on the moneyline last season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Commodores a 90.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Vanderbilt (-17.5)
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt went 5-7-0 last season.
- The Commodores had no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Hawaii had nine wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
- The Rainbow Warriors won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 17.5 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Vanderbilt played eight games with over 55.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Vanderbilt played in seven games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 55.5 points.
- Vanderbilt and Hawaii combined to average 11.1 less points per game a season ago than the total of 55.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Vanderbilt
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|57.8
|54.2
|Implied Total AVG
|36.7
|36
|37.3
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|1-5-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-4
|2-3
Hawaii
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.5
|57.3
|55.7
|Implied Total AVG
|36.2
|34
|38.8
|ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-4
|0-5
