The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) will look to upset the USC Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • City: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-30.5) 64.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings USC (-30.5) 64.5 -9000 +2500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet USC (-30) 64.5 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico USC (-30.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

USC vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • USC won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Trojans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.
  • San Jose State compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

USC & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

USC
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
To Win the Pac-12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200
San Jose State
To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

