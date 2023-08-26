The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) will look to upset the USC Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

USC vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

USC won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Trojans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.

San Jose State compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

USC & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the Pac-12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200 San Jose State To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

