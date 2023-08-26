USC vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) will look to upset the USC Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
USC vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
USC vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-30.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|USC (-30.5)
|64.5
|-9000
|+2500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|USC (-30)
|64.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|USC (-30.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
USC vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- USC won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Trojans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.
- San Jose State compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.
USC & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|To Win the Pac-12
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
|San Jose State
|To Win the MWC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
