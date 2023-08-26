The No. 6 USC Trojans (0-0) match up against the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

USC owned the 93rd-ranked defense last season (29.2 points allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 41.4 points per game. San Jose State ranked 83rd in total offense (367.9 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (339.9 yards allowed per game) last year.

Below in this story, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. San Jose State Key Statistics (2022)

USC San Jose State 506.6 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (93rd) 423.9 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (12th) 171.1 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.2 (123rd) 335.4 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (25th) 6 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (3rd) 28 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

USC Stats Leaders (2022)

Caleb Williams had a passing stat line last season of 4,537 yards with a 66.6% completion rate (333-for-500), 42 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 324.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 113 carries for 382 yards and 10 TDs.

Travis Dye racked up 884 rushing yards (63.1 per game) and nine touchdowns last season.

Austin Jones collected 705 rushing yards on 135 carries and five touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 25 catches for 267 yards and one score.

In the previous season, Jordan Addison grabbed 59 passes (on 83 targets) for 875 yards (62.5 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Tahj Washington also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 50 receptions for 785 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 72 times.

Mario Williams' stat line last year: 631 receiving yards, 40 catches, five touchdowns, on 65 targets.

San Jose State Stats Leaders (2022)

Chevan Cordeiro threw 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while throwing for 3,242 yards by the end of last campaign (270.2 ypg). He also scored nine touchdowns on 21.7 rushing yards per game.

Kairee Robinson averaged 63.5 rushing yards per game and tallied 10 rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Cooks averaged 90.2 receiving yards and collected 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Justin Lockhart averaged 48.2 receiving yards on 5.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Jermaine Braddock caught 25 passes on his way to 289 receiving yards a season ago.

