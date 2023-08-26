In the game between the USC Trojans and San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Trojans to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

USC vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction San Jose State (+31.5) Under (66.5) USC 41 San Jose State 19

USC Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Trojans compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

USC was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 31.5-point favorite last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Trojans games.

The over/under in this matchup is 66.5 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in last season's USC contests.

San Jose State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans have a 5.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Spartans went 4-8-0 ATS last year.

Spartans games went over the point total five out of 12 times last year.

Games involving San Jose State last year averaged 48.6 points per game, a 17.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Trojans vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 41.4 29.2 24 47 38.6 33.4 San Jose State 27.4 22 30.8 14.7 23.4 27

