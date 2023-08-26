The No. 6 USC Trojans (0-0) take on the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) in college football action at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on USC vs. San Jose State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

When and Where is USC vs. San Jose State?

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 41, San Jose State 19

USC 41, San Jose State 19 USC won 83.3% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (10-2).

The Trojans never played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.

San Jose State lost both games it played as an underdog last season.

The Spartans did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1600.

The Trojans have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+31.5)



San Jose State (+31.5) USC's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.

The Trojans went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 31.5-point favorite or more last year.

San Jose State's record against the spread last season was 4-8-0.

Parlay your bets together on the USC vs. San Jose State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) USC played 10 games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

USC and its opponent combined to score more than 66.5 points in two games last season.

USC and San Jose State combined to average 2.3 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 66.5 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.6 64.7 70.2 Implied Total AVG 39.9 40.6 38.6 ATS Record 8-6-0 5-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 11-3-0 7-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-2 6-2 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 50.4 46.1 Implied Total AVG 30.2 32.7 26.6 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 6-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.