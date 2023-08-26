Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the USC vs. San Jose State Game – Saturday, August 26
The No. 6 USC Trojans (0-0) take on the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) in college football action at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is USC vs. San Jose State?
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: USC 41, San Jose State 19
- USC won 83.3% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (10-2).
- The Trojans never played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.
- San Jose State lost both games it played as an underdog last season.
- The Spartans did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1600.
- The Trojans have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
San Jose State (+31.5)
- USC's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.
- The Trojans went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 31.5-point favorite or more last year.
- San Jose State's record against the spread last season was 4-8-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (66.5)
- USC played 10 games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- USC and its opponent combined to score more than 66.5 points in two games last season.
- USC and San Jose State combined to average 2.3 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 66.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.6
|64.7
|70.2
|Implied Total AVG
|39.9
|40.6
|38.6
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|11-3-0
|7-2-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-2
|6-2
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
San Jose State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.6
|50.4
|46.1
|Implied Total AVG
|30.2
|32.7
|26.6
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-0
|2-5-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|6-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
