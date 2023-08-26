Based on our computer projections, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will defeat the Navy Midshipmen when the two teams match up at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 26, which starts at 2:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy now with BetMGM!

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 93.3% chance to win.

The Fighting Irish put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Notre Dame went winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites last year.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Notre Dame games last season was 49.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The Midshipmen have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Midshipmen compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Midshipmen games last season went over the point total.

Navy games averaged 45.6 total points last season, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23.0 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24 26 18.8 21.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.