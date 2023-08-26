How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 155 total home runs.
- Chicago is 13th in baseball, slugging .417.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 126 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.395 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Assad is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this outing.
- Assad is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made 10 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old right-hander.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Javier Assad
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Smyly
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Dakota Hudson
