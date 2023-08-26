How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 241 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (734 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.266).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Fried is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Fried will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.
- In four of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jakob Junis
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
