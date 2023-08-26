Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (83-44) versus the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 75, or 65.8%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 43-18 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 734 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule