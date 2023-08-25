Willson Contreras vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .258.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 62 of 105 games this season (59.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (24.8%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 33 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (35 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.257
|.345
|OBP
|.364
|.407
|SLG
|.459
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|49/24
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
