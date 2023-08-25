Paul Goldschmidt vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- In 66.1% of his 124 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 40 games this year (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 43.5% of his games this year (54 of 124), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.281
|AVG
|.275
|.388
|OBP
|.346
|.471
|SLG
|.434
|24
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|72/41
|K/BB
|50/26
|6
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
