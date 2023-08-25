Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 127 hits, batting .268 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (36 of 126), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (46.0%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored a run in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.260
|.381
|OBP
|.376
|.617
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|71/41
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
