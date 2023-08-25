Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) taking on the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 65, or 62.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 56-34, a 62.2% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 705.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 23-12 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (638 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 19 Marlins W 3-1 Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez August 19 Marlins W 3-1 Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett August 22 @ Guardians L 8-3 Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard August 24 @ Guardians W 6-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry August 24 @ Guardians W 9-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams August 25 @ Red Sox - Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford August 26 @ Red Sox - Julio Urías vs James Paxton August 27 @ Red Sox - Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck August 28 Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen August 29 Diamondbacks - Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly August 30 Diamondbacks - Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt

Red Sox Schedule