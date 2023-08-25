Dodgers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) taking on the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Dodgers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 65, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 56-34, a 62.2% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 705.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those contests.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 23-12 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (638 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|L 9-4
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|W 17-1
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Julio Urías
|August 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Bobby Miller
|August 28
|Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
|August 29
|Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
|August 30
|Astros
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
