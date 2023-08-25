Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (14-4) will make his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (169 total hits). He's also swiped 58 bases.

He's slashing .335/.419/.568 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 127 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .268/.378/.593 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 92 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashing .304/.365/.545 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 90 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.378/.413 so far this season.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

