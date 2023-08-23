Willson Contreras -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .260 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 71st in slugging.
  • Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last games.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 62 of 104 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this season (33.7%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 51
.258 AVG .261
.345 OBP .363
.407 SLG .467
17 XBH 21
5 HR 8
22 RBI 29
48/20 K/BB 47/22
5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
