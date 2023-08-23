Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .260 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 71st in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last games.
- Contreras has had a hit in 62 of 104 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (33.7%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.258
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.363
|.407
|SLG
|.467
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|47/22
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
