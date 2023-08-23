Paul Goldschmidt -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

In 65.9% of his 123 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 39 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (53 of 123), with two or more runs 15 times (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .281 AVG .270 .388 OBP .337 .471 SLG .432 24 XBH 21 11 HR 9 35 RBI 30 72/41 K/BB 50/25 6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings