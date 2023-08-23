Nolan Arenado vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .506, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 86 of 121 games this year (71.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (29.8%).
- In 24 games this year, he has homered (19.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Arenado has driven in a run in 49 games this season (40.5%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season (50 of 121), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.303
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.308
|.515
|SLG
|.498
|26
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|44
|46/19
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
