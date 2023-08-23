Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (12-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.54), 54th in WHIP (1.433), and 16th in K/9 (9.8).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 167 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 58 bases.

He's slashed .333/.419/.569 on the season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .266/.377/.594 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .224/.325/.531 slash line so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 78 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.

He's slashed .254/.336/.470 on the season.

Lindor brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Aug. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 1 at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

