Andrew Knizner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .267.
- Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), with more than one hit 11 times (21.2%).
- In 17.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.294
|AVG
|.238
|.341
|OBP
|.282
|.494
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|19/5
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
