Paul Goldschmidt vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 57th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 80 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 122), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (42.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.281
|AVG
|.270
|.388
|OBP
|.336
|.471
|SLG
|.435
|24
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|72/41
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (6-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 140 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
