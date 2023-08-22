Orlando Arcia -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .282.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 32 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .298 AVG .264 .356 OBP .317 .468 SLG .420 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 41/15 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings