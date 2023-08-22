Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 57th in slugging.

In 66.3% of his 101 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 101), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has had an RBI in 26 games this season (25.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (37.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .315 AVG .261 .358 OBP .314 .515 SLG .399 19 XBH 15 6 HR 5 22 RBI 17 33/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

