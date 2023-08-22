On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Rosario has had a hit in 66 of 110 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.7%).

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this year (28.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (37.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 51 .275 AVG .243 .315 OBP .304 .540 SLG .414 24 XBH 18 14 HR 5 41 RBI 20 54/12 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings