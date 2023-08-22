Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Johan Oviedo, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 173 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 577 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Matthew Liberatore Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Matthew Liberatore Rich Hill

