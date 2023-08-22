Tuesday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (6-13) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-8).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (577 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule