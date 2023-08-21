Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .259.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

In 58.8% of his 102 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 102), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this year (31.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 102 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .258 AVG .260 .345 OBP .366 .407 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 22 RBI 28 48/20 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings