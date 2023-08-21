Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|43
|.256
|AVG
|.238
|.301
|OBP
|.321
|.385
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|10
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
