After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .274.
  • In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
  • In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (47.7%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 42
.277 AVG .270
.379 OBP .386
.503 SLG .561
19 XBH 19
8 HR 12
29 RBI 35
44/19 K/BB 39/20
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
