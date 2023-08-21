Sachia Vickery 2023 US Open Odds
A round of 128 match is next for Sachia Vickery in the US Open, and she will face Donna Vekic. Vickery currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Vickery at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Vickery's Next Match
After her 3-1 (in a forfeit) win over Yanina Wickmayer in the qualification final, Vickery will play Vekic in the round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29 at 4:15 PM ET.
Sachia Vickery Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Vickery Stats
- In the qualifying round, Vickery advanced 3-1 (retired) past Wickmayer.
- Through 10 tournaments over the past year, Vickery has gone 14-10 and has yet to win a title.
- Vickery is 8-4 on hard courts over the past year.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vickery has played 24 matches and 20.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Vickery has played 12 matches over the past year, and 19.3 games per match.
- Over the past year, Vickery has won 56.9% of her service games, and she has won 45.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Vickery, over the past 12 months, has claimed 55.0% of her service games and 56.7% of her return games.
