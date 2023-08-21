Monday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 21.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rom for the Cardinals and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cardinals have won 28 out of the 63 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis is 24-27 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 576 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

