Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field against Zack Wheeler, who starts for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 147 total home runs.

Philadelphia is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Philadelphia has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (579 total runs).

The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 113 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Washington has scored 548 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.456 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Wheeler is seeking his eighth straight quality start.

Wheeler will look to build upon a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Aug. 13, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 24 starts this season.

Williams has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Twins L 3-0 Home Ranger Suárez Sonny Gray 8/15/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Zack Wheeler Yusei Kikuchi 8/16/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Aaron Nola Kevin Gausman 8/18/2023 Nationals L 8-7 Away Michael Lorenzen Joan Adon 8/19/2023 Nationals W 12-3 Away Cristopher Sanchez Jake Irvin 8/20/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Trevor Williams 8/21/2023 Giants - Home Aaron Nola - 8/22/2023 Giants - Home Taijuan Walker - 8/23/2023 Giants - Home Michael Lorenzen Alex Cobb 8/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Lorenzen Miles Mikolas 8/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Cristopher Sanchez Dakota Hudson

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.